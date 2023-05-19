Leveling Up Your Skills: Strategies for Installing Skirtings on Sloping Floors

One of the most critical aspects of installing skirting board in your home is ensuring that you get the measurements correct. Without accurate measurement, you can easily end up wasting time, money, and resources on a shoddy installation. In this article, we will guide you through the process of measuring for skirting board installation, giving you all the tools you need to get it right the first time.

1. Start with Accurate Measurements

Before you start measuring, you need to make sure that you have all the necessary tools. These include a tape measure, pencil, paper, and a calculator. Next, you need to take measurements of the walls where you plan to install the skirting boards. Measure them from floor to ceiling and note down the measurements. Make sure to take three readings of each wall and record the largest measurement to ensure accuracy.

2. Factor in Doorways and Corners

When measuring walls with doorways or corners, it’s necessary to make allowances. Measure the length of the wall from one corner to the next and then deduct the width of the door from your measurement. Repeat this process for every doorway on the wall. If you have corners, take the same measurements as you did for the doors, but then add them together to get the entire measurement of the corner.

3. Measure the Area to Be Skirted

The next step is to measure the entire area that needs to be skirted. To do this, you will need to measure the total length of all the walls involved. Add up all your measurements to get the total distance. From this, you can then calculate how many meters of skirting board you will need. Don’t forget, it’s always a good idea to order slightly more than you need to avoid running out halfway through installation.

4. Plan for Obstacles

No room is completely square, and there is always a risk of encountering protruding obstacles such as pipes and radiators. When measuring for skirting board, it’s essential to take these obstacles into account. Measure the distances from the corners of the wall to the edges of the obstacle and add the widths together. You can then use this measurement to determine the length of skirting board that is required.

5. Check Your Measurements Twice

Once you have taken all your measurements, it’s always a good idea to double-check them before ordering your skirting boards. Take a final look at your measurements to ensure that you have not missed anything, and make sure they are accurate.

Measuring correctly is only the first step in installing skirting boards. But it is fundamental to get it right to avoid costly mistakes and save time. By following these tips, you can master the measurement process for skirting board installation. Remember to take your time, measure accurately, and always double-check your measurements before placing an order. With these pro tips, you are ready to measure and install skirting boards like a pro!