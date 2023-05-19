What You Need to Know About 40ft Reefer Containers

Reefer containers, also known as refrigerated containers, are a fundamental tool in the shipping and storage industry. They are designed to ensure that perishable goods, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, remain in optimal condition during transportation. In this blog, we will cover the basics of 40ft reefer container, including their design, specifications, and benefits.

Design and specifications of a 40ft reefer container:

A standard 40ft reefer container has a capacity of 2,347 cubic feet and can carry up to 25 metric tons of cargo. These containers are equipped with a refrigeration unit and have an insulation material lining the walls, floor, and ceiling. This insulation material is usually made of polyurethane or polystyrene foam, which helps to maintain a stable temperature inside the container. The temperature is usually set between -25°C to +25°C, depending on the type of cargo that needs to be transported. The container also has a humidity control system, which helps to maintain the ambient humidity levels of the cargo.

Benefits of using a 40ft reefer container:

Using a 40ft reefer container for shipping and storage has numerous benefits. First and foremost, it provides a controlled environment for the cargo, which helps to maintain its quality and freshness. This ensures that the cargo reaches its destination in perfect condition, without any loss in quality or taste. Furthermore, the use of reefer containers reduces the risk of spoilage or contamination, which can result in costly losses.

In addition to the above, refrigerated containers are also highly versatile. They can be used for the transportation of a variety of goods, including fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy products, and even pharmaceuticals. Their versatility also makes them ideal for long-distance transportation, as they can maintain a stable temperature and humidity level over an extended period.

Other advantages of 40ft reefer containers include their cost-effectiveness and ease of use. While the initial cost of purchasing a reefer container may be high, it is a cost-effective solution in the long run, as it reduces the risk of spoilage and contamination. They are also easy to use, as they can be transported and stored like a regular shipping container.

In Short:

In conclusion, 40ft reefer containers are an indispensable tool in the shipping and storage industry. They provide an efficient and cost-effective means of transporting perishable goods, while maintaining their quality and freshness. Besides, their versatility and ease of use make them an ideal solution for a range of cargo types, including food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. So if you’re in the market for a reefer container, consider a 40ft reefer container for your cargo needs.