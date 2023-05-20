Introduction

If you’re like most people, you probably associate nutrition with eating healthy foods. But according to the Dietary Guidelines and Human Services and Department of Agriculture, good nutrition is not just about what you eat but also how much you eat and when.

In other words, it’s not just about what kinds of food you consume; it’s also about how much food there is on your plate at any given meal and how often you choose to eat those things that are considered healthy versus those that aren’t.

Eat More Fiber

If you’re looking for a way to help control your weight and feel more satisfied according to Paul Drago MD, fiber is a great option and it helps keep you full and satisfied so that you don’t overeat. Fiber also regulates blood sugar levels, which can help lower cholesterol levels in the body.

Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans–and if you don’t get enough of it in your diet through these foods alone there are supplements available as well.

Choose Whole Grains

Whole grains are a good source of fiber, which helps us feel full for longer and can help us eat less and they’re also rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients–in contrast to refined grain. Whole-grain foods are less processed than refined ones and have been through fewer steps of refinement and this means they retain more of their original nutrition profile than their counterparts do.

Eat More Plant-Based Protein

If you’re looking to make a change in your diet per se by Paul Drago MD, eating more plant-based protein is a great place to start plus it’s also an important part of any healthy lifestyle because it can help reduce cholesterol levels and improve blood pressure.

The best sources of plant-based protein include beans, nuts, seeds and whole grains. Some examples include:

Beans

Nuts

Seeds

Whole grains like quinoa or brown rice

Eat fewer processed foods

Processed foods are less nutritious and often high in sugar, salt and fat as well as they may contain additives that affect the brain’s pleasure centers, making you feel hungry even when you’re not.

They’re also usually packed with calories: a single can of soda contains about 150 calories and it won’t fill you up.

The average person needs about 2,000-2,400 calories per day depending on their size and activity level but most people eat much more than that every day because they don’t realize how many calories they’re consuming from processed food alone.

Processed foods can be addictive too, studies have shown that certain ingredients increase dopamine levels in the brain which makes us feel good; this is why people who eat a lot of processed foods tend to crave them again soon after they’ve finished eating them.

If this sounds familiar then try cutting down on these types of foods until your cravings subside it might take some time but once they do there’ll be no going back.

Limit Added Sugars And Artificial Sweeteners

Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages, including soda and fruit drinks that contain added sugar.

Choose water or unsweetened coffee or tea instead of sugary drinks.

Increase Your Intake Of Healthy Fats

Healthy fats are an important part of a balanced diet and they can help you feel full, which may help you achieve or maintain a healthy weight.

Some examples of healthy fat sources include avocados, nuts and seeds like almonds, olive oil, fatty fish such as salmon or tuna and even chocolate.