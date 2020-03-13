Why muscles do not grow with Injectable Masteron

You have been training hard for a long time, have mastered the sports diet and exercise regimen. You became wider in the shoulders and biceps, threw off extra pounds, and at one point, progress slowed down. Learn how to avoid a training plateau.

Do not worry, sooner or later, any athlete who comes to a fitness club for results and a beautiful body is faced with this. Training plateau – that is, slowing down progress or even stopping it completely – is almost the norm. The reasons, of course, may be different, but none of them means that you have reached your limit.

As a rule, those who chose strength training are most likely to experience a slowdown in progress, as this becomes noticeable to the eye. You should not continue to increase the load or consume more protein – just listen to your body and it will tell you what you are doing wrong. The main reasons for the onset of the plateau are only a few, let’s talk about typical of them.

Firstly, you could have overtrained elementarily.

This can be understood by the high pulse at rest, apathy, pain in the muscles and ligaments that do not pass in one day of rest, as before. It is known that fatigue leads to muscle growth, so many people begin to train even more actively, but ordinary fatigue and overtraining are two different things. We wrote a separate article on this subject: “8 signs that you are overtraining.”

Give the body a break, but this time not 2-3 days – leave the “vacation” from the gym for a week or two. Such breaks should be introduced into the entire training process: if you really load yourself well in the gym, “holidays” should begin every 2-3 months. By the way, muscle growth occurs during rest: during exercise, the fibers are injured and even destroyed, and the body builds up tissue with a reserve – in case of new injuries. Physiologists call this process supercompensation, and we know it as muscle growth.

Secondly, the diet may be the cause.

The problem can be both in malnutrition and in excess. As for weight control, here the main indicator is the number of calories consumed and burned. Your metabolism during training has changed and started to work in a new way, and the diet that provided significant progress could become obsolete in new realities.

The same goes for carbohydrates and proteins that you want to direct to growth. They may not be enough: consume more calories, because every workout you increase the load a little, your stove needs a little more coal. They can also be too much: a sharp increase in energy-rich food spurs the body to process calories into muscles without the formation of fat. After about two weeks, the body adapts and growth slows down.

Needless to say, these terms are individual, it is better to adjust nutrition with a trainer or a nutritionist.

Thirdly, the dog can be buried in the training program.

At first, the wrong scenario is invisible, because you abruptly began to train, so your muscles literally grew over your eyes. When the muscle base has already settled on the skeleton, flaws pop up in the training program. Do not immediately be offended by the coach, since it is the plateau that shows in which direction you need to develop after the initial level.

Perhaps you load different muscles unevenly: train your legs, forgetting about your arms, or pay too much attention to the flexors, ignoring the extensors. Evaluate the existing progress and adjust the program for the harmonious development of the whole body, the trainer will tell you what number of exercises should be increased.

Your body is the perfection of evolution.

A man survived only because he knows how to adapt to everything, in the same way muscles get used to stress. In this case, you will have to give them a little more load each time and change the program itself. We noticed a slowdown – change the program, let the body get used to it, then fantastic growth will follow, and as soon as the plateau again – change the program. It is not worth every visit to do something new, be sure to give the body the opportunity to adapt.

Fourth, the reason for stopping progress may be… lack of stopping progress.

It may begin to seem to you that everything, more muscles do not grow. No, they are growing – just not enough time has passed. Someone reaches a plateau after just a couple of months of working with “iron”, while someone continues to grow much longer.

The first results may begin to appear in six months, and the explosive growth rate may come quite unexpectedly – just when you already started to get upset. With a little patience, let your body wake up completely. At first, your muscles can sharply become apparent, then endurance will begin to develop and the number of blood vessels that nourish muscle tissue will grow.

After some time, the body will again be ready for a “buildup” – listen to your feelings, do not push the body. At the time of preparing for the growth of overload, he also did not need anything.

Fifth, watch what you drink.

As with food, the body will also need more water. Even if you have accustomed your body to two daily liters all your life, you have to reconsider this principle. Water in itself, of course, will not add muscle mass, but it will be difficult to build new fibers for a dehydrated body. Milk and juices are not water, but food, take this fact into account.

Alcohol also harms muscle growth. We will not recall a healthy lifestyle and the dangers of ethyl alcohol, now we are talking about another physiological process. In order to recycle alcohol, the body directs antioxidants to fight it, which it usually uses to build up mules, and spends additional energy on metabolism. If you want to achieve results, limit yourself to alcohol at least a couple of days before your workout.

Be flexible in your goals, break them down into less global ones. Short-term results are what you should strive for. Muscle growth most often occurs spasmodically and individually in each. Do not try to tell the body when it needs to grow – listen to the body, it will itself tell you what needs to be changed for best results.

