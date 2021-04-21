What are the mistakes committed by beginner forex traders?

Since forex trading could be new to several beginner traders, excelling in trading activities could be difficult. Let us discuss some of the mistakes committed by newbies in forex.

Choosing an unsuitable broker

The primary mistake every forex trader commits is the mistake of choosing a wrong broker that would not suit their interests. For instance, if you are looking for low risk per point, frequent withdrawals without any delays, low exchange risk, and many more, you should go with the brokers with zar account.Since the base account would be in ZAR, they would avoid various issues. Likewise, you should choose a broker you are suitable for.

Trading without a plan

One of the common mistakes every trader in the forex market makes is involvement in the trading activities without having a strong plan of action. Trading is not a game to face the challenges on spot. Since you are dealing with your real money, it is necessary to understand the market and plan accordingly to each situation that is possible beforehand itself. For instance, if the market falls suddenly, you should have a plan of stop-loss to restrict the extent of your loss. If the market increases exponentially, you should have a holding plan to wait for larger gains or book profit considering the volatility of the market. If you do not have these plans, you would end up losing your money. So, you should sit and devise a clear plan before you enter the forex market.

Not spending time on research

When you enter trading markets, you would not work as much as you do with all other jobs. However, no one could make money by simply sitting and hoping for returns. Working in a trading market means nothing but the act of research. You should understand all the factors that are making the currency pairs move up and down. If you blindly bet on the movement of the pairs, it would be more like gambling and you should not do that. You should watch all the financial updates of your country and around the world. Watching the news and surfing the web for financial blogs would help you understand the market conditions better. Once you are developing yourself with your research, you can achieve success in forex trading. If you do not involve in research, it will be another great mistake.

Forgetting real-life finance

You would have heard about banking decisions and other financial elements happening in your nation through news and articles. However, the majority of people would not care about the financial decisions made by their governments and central banks. Every major decision made by the central bank could affect the value of the currency pair and this information would be necessary for every forex trader. However, the number of people keeping track of all the financial information would be less. So, it is necessary to note down all the key events happening in your country and check whether there would be an impact on the market.

