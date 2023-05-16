Ways To Stay Calm When You Feel Stressed By Dr Charles Noplis

Feeling stressed out? It’s something that we all experience from time to time, and it can be a serious issue. Chronic stress can lead to higher blood pressure or even heart disease. If you’re feeling stressed, there are many things you can do to manage your anxiety—and some of them don’t require any money at all! Here are simple strategies for managing your stress:

Identify Your Triggers

Stress is a natural part of life, but it’s important to understand how you respond to stress. Your body and mind react differently depending on the type of stressor, so it’s helpful to know what makes you feel stressed.

For example, some people are more likely than others to get stressed out by work-related tasks or family obligations; others find themselves feeling anxious about social situations such as parties or dinner with friends; still others may be triggered into an emotional state by physical discomfort (such as back pain) that makes them feel overwhelmed by the demands placed upon them in daily life.

Practice A Relaxation Technique

You can practice a relaxation technique as often as you like. You can listen to an audio recording of someone guiding you through the exercise, or you can make one yourself. Here are some examples:

Listening to music can be very relaxing, especially if it’s something that calms you down and puts you in a good mood. You could even create your own playlist with songs that have been proven to reduce stress levels (like classical music).

Guided meditations are another great way to relax–they involve listening while being led through different breathing exercises or visualizations designed specifically for relaxation purposes by someone who knows what they’re doing!

Get Moving

Exercise is a great way to relieve stress, says Dr Charles Noplis. It releases endorphins, improves your mood and can help you sleep better.

Exercising for just 30 minutes a day can reduce anxiety and depression symptoms by up to 50%.It’s also important to find an exercise that you enjoy doing–if you hate running but love weightlifting then it doesn’t matter how much time or energy you put into it, the benefits won’t be as great as if someone else were doing the same thing with greater enthusiasm!

Find A Buddy

Finding a buddy to talk to about your stress is a great way to keep yourself calm, according to Dr Charles Noplis. You can find someone you trust and who will listen to you, help you find solutions, make a plan with you and hold yourself accountable for sticking with it. This is especially important if your job makes it hard for others around them (like co-workers) from understanding what’s going on in their lives outside of work; so having someone who understands what’s happening will help relieve some of that pressure off their shoulders as well!

Avoid Multitasking

Multitasking is a bit of a buzzword these days, but it’s not always the best way to get things done. Multitasking can be stressful and inefficient, since it causes you to miss important information (e.g., the phone ringing when you’re in the middle of doing something else).

I’ve found that multitasking makes me feel distracted and scattered – even if I’m doing several different tasks at once that don’t require much concentration or effort on my part. It also increases my stress levels because I’m constantly worrying about forgetting something or missing out on something important happening somewhere else in my life!