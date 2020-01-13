Thin hair

Sparse hair is a problem faced by both men and women. According to the American Hair Loss Association, women suffer from this disease in 40% of cases. Fortunately, there are effective ways to treat rare, thin hair.

Like many diseases, the problem of hair loss can be caused by various factors. First of all, popular myths:

Hair falls out because of a bad shampoo.

Hair falls out because of age.

Hair falls out of people whose parents also suffered from hair loss.

These three reasons are often given to explain this phenomenon, but they are far from the truth. Most often, these myths are created by companies that want to sell an ineffective product for hair growth, or incompetent people share their “experience”, thus spreading wrong information and rumors. Now we know much more about the causes of thin and sparse hair, and this often has nothing to do with what we think.

Genetic games. If you ask yourself the question: “Why is my hair thinning?” – no need to immediately blame your parents for this. The fact that mom or dad’s hair fell out does not necessarily mean that it will touch you. However, it increases your chances. Studies have shown that hair loss is hereditary in nature, and you will be genetically predisposed to it, especially the likelihood of manifestation increases during adolescence, or later, after 40 years.

Medications for hair loss. Some medicines can cause hair loss. Oral contraceptives, containing hormones, can affect the hair structure. If after you start taking hormone pills, you notice that your hair has started to fall out, consult your doctor. If your contraceptives contain large amounts of progesterone, it is better to take pills that do not contain progestins which initiate hair loss.

Stress factor. Yes, it is true that hair loss can be caused by stress. However, only very serious, most often physical shocks, can cause hair loss, for example, childbirth, menopause, or a prolonged, serious illness. Therefore, you will not be able to influence the process, having learned that the hair falls out due to one of the above reasons. On the other hand, when the body gets stronger after experiencing stress, the hair will not fall out without any help.

Vitamins and nutritional supplements are very popular for treating various physical problems, and hair loss is no exception. Here is a list of essential vitamins and nutritional supplements that are advertised as a miracle cure for hair growth, and their actual proven clinical efficacy, you can buy anywhere in NYC:

Apple – insufficient evidence

Atlantic cedar – potentially effective

Beta-sitosterol – insufficient evidence

Biotin – insufficient evidence

Coenzyme Q-10 – insufficient evidence

Garlic – insufficient evidence

Lavender – potentially effective.

Zinc – ineffective

Thus, vitamins for thin hair in most cases are just a waste of money.

Many people with hair loss are trying to find a cure that can help. One of the most common is minoxidil 5%, or another of its more popular name – Rogain. It is available without a prescription and is safe for women. Back side? It does not work at all. About 40% of respondents (men and women) experience the growth of new hair, and another 40% believe that it helps to avoid new hair loss. However, another 10-20% did not get any effect at all.

Another effective way to combat baldness is transplant surgery, when strips of hair are removed from the back of the head and placed in places where there is no hair. This can be a difficult task, depending on how much natural hair you have left, and such operations are very expensive. The rehabilitation period can also be long and painful. If you would like to consider the operation as an option, consult with a specialist to discuss options and cost. Surgery is the most expensive treatment method, but also the most effective, if the benefits outweigh the risks for you.

As well as nutritional supplements, hair care products are not a panacea. However, there are products that you can try. These are all sold in cosmetics and perfume stores or on the Internet, and include shampoo, conditioner, keratin treatments and hair-firming masks.

