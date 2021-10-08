Rent to buy TV – An Easy and Comfortable way to Stream

In the present time of digital advancement, various electronic goods are coming into the market. Because of the digital advancement, the youth of today’s generation can keep themselves updated with advanced electronic devices available in the market. With the advancement of tools and techniques, the must-have and in-demand thing is television. Television has become an inseparable part of the lives of people for a long time now.

Why rent to buy?

But along with this advancement, many people are still in a state where they can’t afford to buy a television. In this case, the server of rentals works wonders. Moreover, along with the rental service, rent to buy TV has also come into play nowadays. Rent to buy is much more efficient than the only rental service. This is because in the rental service one would only rent the device and used to pay according to its value and the time they are using it for. In this case, the device never used to be their own, it was always a rented device, and it belonged to someone else. Rent to buy solved this problem, allowing us to rent it and in the rental period buy it simultaneously by returning its value.

Advancement and Innovation of Televisions

Different ways of watching television are coming up nowadays. But if one’s interested in watching the television set having a DVB-C connection then, Formuler CC is the best way out to enjoy the versatility of the television system. It comes with Widevine Li certification offering us the luxury of full HD quality in addition to 4K format. Along with High-quality streaming is BT1-IR edition grasps the attention of the users.

Technical specifications

4k Resolution Output

Quad-core CPU by Hisilicon

Multi-core GPU with good-performance

DDR4 RAM of 2GB

Multi-Media Card with Storage space of 16GB

Supported with Android Operating System

These technical specifications are an Android IPTV box with an inbuilt terrestrial tuner and handheld remote control that makes it easy to watch, pause, rewind, fast forward, and record high-quality streaming programs like Disney, video clips, and live local TV broadcasts. It comes with various advanced features like;

The inbuilt IR learning remote gives us an intuitive and outstanding experience. Mytvonline2 gives the platform a premium and top-notch interface with a seamless user experience. High-quality multi-screen comes gives us the experience of watching live events on the TV screen because of its PIP Technology. Newly upcoming televisions also have air sync control with the help of which the tv remote can be controlled with mobile, turning our experience into an appealing and seamless streaming session. Everything starting from darkest shadows to brightest highlights looks natural, and realistic because the HDR colors feature an optimized android IPTV or android television platform.

Thus making it a luxurious, sophisticated, and cozy experience for the audience. The rent to buy TV system has opened new ways and opportunities for all. So that they can also enjoy all that is provided by technological advancements.