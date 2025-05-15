Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a serious vascular condition that affects millions of people worldwide, leading to reduced blood flow to the legs and feet. If left untreated, PAD can result in severe complications, including chronic pain, disability, and even amputation. Thankfully, experts like Dr. Michael Lebow are dedicated to diagnosing and treating PAD with advanced, personalized care. As a leading vascular surgeon, Dr. Michael Lebow has made significant strides in the treatment of PAD, helping countless patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

Dr. Michael Lebow is widely recognized for his expertise in vascular health, with a particular focus on PAD. His extensive training and experience in diagnosing and treating vascular diseases have positioned him as a trusted authority in the field. He believes that early detection and personalized treatment are critical to managing PAD effectively and preventing its progression to more severe stages.

PAD occurs when the arteries that supply blood to the limbs become narrowed or blocked, usually due to the buildup of plaque, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This reduced blood flow can cause symptoms such as leg pain while walking (claudication), numbness, weakness, or coldness in the legs and feet, and in severe cases, non-healing sores or ulcers. If left untreated, PAD can result in gangrene, leading to the need for limb amputation. Therefore, Dr. Michael Lebow stresses the importance of early detection and intervention to avoid these dire consequences.

Dr. Lebow’s approach to treating PAD is centered on providing individualized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. He begins with a thorough evaluation, considering a patient’s medical history, lifestyle, and symptoms to develop a comprehensive diagnosis. Dr. Lebow uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools such as Doppler ultrasound and CT angiography to evaluate the extent of the disease and identify the locations of blockages or narrowing in the arteries.

Once the diagnosis is made, Dr. Michael Lebow discusses all treatment options with his patients. For some individuals, lifestyle changes, including smoking cessation, dietary improvements, and increased physical activity, can significantly reduce the progression of PAD. He encourages his patients to adopt heart-healthy habits to improve circulation and manage risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Medications to lower cholesterol and improve blood flow may also be prescribed to manage the condition.

For patients with more advanced PAD, Dr. Michael Lebow may recommend minimally invasive procedures to restore blood flow. These procedures, such as angioplasty, stent placement, and atherectomy, allow for the opening of blocked arteries without the need for traditional surgery. These techniques, performed with the latest technology, have become the gold standard in treating PAD as they offer quicker recovery times, less pain, and fewer complications compared to open surgery.

Dr. Lebow’s expertise extends beyond just performing procedures. He is a strong advocate for patient education, ensuring that individuals understand their condition and the treatment options available. He believes in involving patients in the decision-making process, empowering them to take control of their health. Through clear communication and compassionate care, Dr. Michael Lebow builds strong relationships with his patients, which is essential for their long-term success in managing PAD.

In conclusion, Dr. Michael Lebow is a leading expert in Peripheral Artery Disease, with a wealth of knowledge and experience in diagnosing and treating this challenging condition. His personalized, patient-centered approach to care ensures that each patient receives the most effective treatment tailored to their needs. By combining state-of-the-art diagnostics, advanced minimally invasive procedures, and a focus on patient education, Dr. Lebow has transformed the lives of countless individuals suffering from PAD, helping them regain mobility and lead healthier, more active lives. Through his work, Dr. Michael Lebow continues to advance the field of vascular care and set new standards for PAD treatment.