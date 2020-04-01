Knowing The Difference Between Cows And Grading Of Beef

At first, when you visit a meat store, you must know the type of cow to select the best meat for your steak. Ideally, there are two types of cows: one is grass fed and the other is grain fed cows. The type of cow you choose will determine the type, quality, taste, tenderness and flavor of the beef.Most of the cows are usually raised on grass initially and then they are fed grains or corn. However, the grass-fed cows will spend theirentire life on a pasture. This is the primary reason that they will have a leaner and more flavorful meat. The grain-fed beef, on the other hand are fattier but will be juicier and moister.

Dry-aged and regular

You may also come across dry aged steaks. Ideally, dry aging is a process where the meat is hung in a case in a climate-controlled environment. This is done so that the moisture in it evaporates. This allows the meat to have a more concentrated taste. It also facilitates the enzymes in breaking down the tissues which eventually creates a more complex and richer flavor. All dry-aged beef is delicious and tender as compared to the regular beef. Check out different sites like https://www.flannerybeef.com/for a delicious recipe. However, the process takes a lot of time and therefore this type of meat comes at a premium.

The grades of beef

The different grades of beef will also determine the final taste of the steak or roast irrespective of the fact that you choose a grass-fed beef over a grain fed one. The grades will also affect the flavor and texture profile of the beef even if you use the perfect ratio of mustard and ketchup or the right proportion of lettuce, pickles and tomato. The main grades of beef include Prime, Choice, and Select. All these grades are assigned after a thorough check conducted by the Food and nutrition department. Different grades mean different things which you should know if you want to prepare a mouth-watering steak.

Other grades of beef

The USDA beef grade is that consumers, restaurateurs, and suppliers rely on for quality and safety. Apart from Prime, Choice, and Select, there are few other grades of beef. The list includes standard, commercial, cutter, utility, and canner grades. Grading is done on two primary parameters. One is the meat quality that includes tenderness, flavor, juiciness, farming practice, age at slaughter, fat content, and source. Yield is another which is the usable lean meat on the carcass.