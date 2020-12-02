How To Write A Resume In The Proper Format?

The proper format or layout of a resume is equally important as the information in it. So while writing a resume, you must also focus on the format because it plays a vital role in the presentation. A resume is a formal document, so its proper presentation is necessary to leave a good impression on the recruiter.



One can quickly write a good resume by surfing various options on the internet. Today, everything is available at just a single click, so there is no need to make extra efforts while drafting an effective resume.



To know the proper format of writing the resume, you can follow the below points, which will guide you to write in perfect order.



Name and contact details



At first, you need to mention your name and contact information. In this section, you should write your name, date of birth, permanent address and an e-mail address, etc.; when you are selected for a job, the company will contact you through this information; therefore, it is necessary to include it.



Educational qualification



After giving your contact details, the next step is to add your educational qualification. In this, you must write your qualification in chronological order, which means your latest qualification should be mentioned at the top.



Extracurricular activities



This is the optional column in your resume template where you can add you're extraordinary achievements as if you have participated at some national or international level. If you have any certificate related to any additional course, then you can add that also.



Professional experience



It is an essential section as generally people with experience would be given preference among all others. So if you have any experience related to that particular field, you can mention it here as it will leave a good impact on the interviewer. In this, you have to mention your position and the company’s name where you were working earlier.



Strength



Always mention your strength because it will reflect the qualities you possess. You can write your abilities or capabilities in this column. The recruiter will then match these capabilities with the job requirement and accordingly decide on hiring.



Computer skills



Today, a computer is needed in every field, so its proper knowledge is essential. So if you even have some necessary skills mention them also because it is mandatory for every job.



Deceleration



Finally, you need to declare that the information you have provided in your resume is accurate and valid. It is necessary to add such a declaration as it creates the recruiter’s faith in your resume.



Conclusion

Finally, as mentioned above, these points are the proper order for writing a professional resume.