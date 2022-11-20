Get Lucky with a Dice Roller!

Craps is a dice game in which players roll two six-sided dice and bet on the outcome of their roll or that of subsequent dice roller. The game is played against a casino dealer or “house”, which provides the dice, pays out winners and collects losers’ money. Players may wager money against each other (playing “street craps”) or the bank (playing “casino craps”, also known as “table craps”). Because it requires little equipment, “street craps” can be played in informal settings. While shooting craps, players may use slang terminology to place bets and actions.

How to Play Craps



Craps is a game where many bettors get to stake their chips on a single roll of the dice. The word “craps” actually refers to the losing rolls of 7. Players will often say things like “crapped out” or “seven out” when referring to these losing rolls. When playing at brick and mortar casinos, you’ll notice that there is always a lively environment around the craps table; and there is good reason for it. Playing craps is one of the most exciting games in all of gambling. It’s also one of the easiest games to play once you understand the basic rules and betting options. Here are those rules along with some tips on how you can increase your chances of winning at this popular game.

The first thing you need to know about playing craps is that there are really only two main types of bets: inside bets and outside bets. All other bets are variations of these two types of bets. We’ll explain each type of bet below along with some examples. But before we do that, here are some general tips that will help you as you learn how to play craps: Stick with the pass line bet. This is the best bet in craps and it’s also one of the easiest to understand. And if you can stick with just this one bet, your chances of winning and enjoying yourself will be greatly increased; Take advantage of free odds bets. Free odds bets are available after the come-out roll on a point number and they pay true odds; i.e., if a point number is 4 or 10, free odds pay 2-to-1; 5 or 9 pays 3-to-2; 6 or 8 pays 6-to-5, etc.. Free odds bets have zero house edge; Don’t make proposition (one-roll) bets unless you know what you are doing; i.,e., don’t make field, any 7, hardway, horn, big red, etc., bets unless these are part your overall strategy because these types of bets have high house edges; If possible/allowed, pick up abandoned/discarded come/don’t come/pass/don’t pass chips from previous shooters because these chips still have active mojo on them! Finally, take your time when placing your bets because all too often new players jump into this fast paced game without really knowing what they are doing; i.,e., make sure you know what all the different types of bets are before putting any money down on the table.

Conclusion:



Now that you know how to play craps and some general tips to help increase your chances of winning, get out there and have some fun! Remember to stick with the pass line bet and free odds bets for the best chance to win while playing this exciting game!

