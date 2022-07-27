Clarifications On Commercial Cleaning

Commercial cleaning can be an important part of any thriving business. It is crucial to maintain a clean and professional image for both customers and employees. However, many business owners are unsure of what services commercial cleaning companies offer and what is included in their contracts. To clear up some of the confusion, this blog will explain the most common services provided by commercial cleaning companies.



What is commercial cleaning?

Commercial cleaning is the removal of dirt, grease, grime, bacteria, mold, fungus, mildew, insects, dust, allergens, stains, odors, chemicals, etc., from industrial or residential surfaces. This may include flooring, cabinets, countertops, sinks, appliances, tiles, walls, glass, metal, plastic, wood, stone, concrete, brick, paint, wallpaper, carpeting, fabric, leather, paper, insulation, air ducts, HVAC systems, plumbing, drywall, ceilings, windows, and many other items.



The Importance of Commercial Cleaning–

The following are some of the pros of commercial cleaning:

Deodorizing- Cleaning your facility can help remove unwanted odors that may come from mold and mildew. Mold and mildew are common problems in commercial facilities since they thrive indoors. If left unchecked, these organisms can cause serious health issues for employees and customers. Removing the excess moisture in your facility is a great way to reduce the risk of mold and mildew. Disinfection- There are many different types of disinfectants available to clean your facility, but not all of them are safe for use around food and beverages. Make sure that any cleaning product used in your facility has been tested and approved by the FDA before using them in a food-oriented environment. Sanitation- Sanitation is the removal of harmful bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from surfaces and objects. Keeping your facility clean helps prevent the spread of disease. Sanitize frequently touched areas like door handles, elevator buttons, countertops, tables, chairs, and counters.

What is included in a Commercial Cleaning Service?

The list below should give some insight into the Commercial cleaning services that are included in commercial cleaning service packages. Depending on your business needs, you may want to add additional services to your package. All of these services can be provided at no extra cost.