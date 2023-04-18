Buy YouTube Watch Hours: How to Boost Your Channel’s Authority

For any YouTube creator, the ultimate goal is to monetize their content and earn a steady income from their channel. However, before you can even think of applying for the YouTube Partner Program and earning revenue from ads, you first need to meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. One of these requirements is to have 4,000 watch hours on your channel in the past 12 months. If you’re struggling to get your watch time up, don’t worry – there’s a solution. In this post, we’ll explore why watch hours matter, how to increase them organically, and how to buy youtube watch hours safely and effectively.

1. Why are watch hours important?

If you’re new to YouTube, you might wonder why watch hours matter so much. After all, why should it matter how long someone watches your videos, as long as they’re enjoying them? The reason watch hours are important is that they’re a sign of audience engagement and loyalty. If someone watches several of your videos all the way through, that indicates they’re interested in your content and are more likely to return to your channel in the future. Additionally, YouTube uses watch time as part of its algorithm to recommend videos to users. If your videos have longer watch times, they’re more likely to be suggested to viewers who are interested in similar content.

2. How to increase watch hours organically

Before you consider buying watch hours, it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to increase your watch time organically. Here are some tips to help:

-Create engaging content: Make sure your videos are high-quality, entertaining, and informative. The longer someone is engaged with your video, the better for your watch time.

-Promote your videos: Use social media, your website, and any other channels you have to promote your videos and encourage people to watch them.

-Collaborate with other YouTubers: When you collaborate with other creators, you can tap into their audience and potentially gain new subscribers who are interested in your content.

-Use playlists: Create playlists of your videos that are related to each other, so that viewers will be inclined to watch multiple videos in one session.

3. The Pros and Cons of Buying YouTube Watch Hours

If you’ve tried all of the above and still need more watch hours, you might consider buying them. However, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.

Pros:

-Quick way to meet eligibility requirements

-Increased visibility: A channel with high watch time is more likely to be suggested to users by YouTube’s algorithm

Cons:

-Risk of getting scammed: There are many illegitimate sellers of watch hours who promise quick results, but these can often be fake or temporary views that don’t actually count toward your total watch time

-Risk of penalty: If YouTube discovers that you’re buying watch hours, they can penalize your channel or even suspend it altogether, which would be far worse than not meeting the watch time requirement.

4. How to safely and effectively buy watch hours

If you decide to buy watch hours, it’s important to do so through a reputable provider that delivers real, high-quality views. Here are some tips for finding a trustworthy seller:

-Check reviews: Look for reviews from other YouTubers who have purchased watch hours from the same seller. If the reviews are overwhelmingly positive, that’s a good sign.

-Look for a guarantee: A reputable seller will offer a money-back guarantee if their views don’t count toward your total watch time

-Check the source of the views: Make sure the views are coming from real viewers, not bots or fake accounts.

Conclusion:

Increasing your watch time on YouTube can be a daunting task, but it’s crucial if you want to monetize your channel and earn revenue. While there are no shortcuts to creating engaging content and building an audience, buying watch hours can be a helpful tool if you’re struggling to reach the 4,000-hour threshold. Just remember to weigh the pros and cons carefully, and always buy from a reliable provider. With a little patience, persistence, and perhaps a little help from watch hour providers, you can reach your YouTube goals in no time.