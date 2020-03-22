Actiq Side Effects and How They Could Affect You

Actiq is a powerful opioid that is prescribed to cancer patients. It is derived from fentanyl and is used to treat breakthrough pain that is felt even while on a regular opioid treatment. It is similar to morphinebut known to be 50-100 times more powerful. Because it is so strong, it is considered a dangerous drug and is strictly given to those suffering from cancer or end of life pain. There may be several side effects of actiq, such as:

Constipation

Stomach pain

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea and vomiting

Seizures

Respiratory depression

Severe drop in blood pressure

Long-term Effects of Actiq

The longer a person uses actiq or any fentanyl-based opioid, the more dangerous the drug can become. As the person continues to use the drug, the body will become tolerant to it, and more is required to reach the desired effect. This can create a dependency on the drug and even addiction. Some long-term effects of actiq include:

Dependence

Withdrawal symptoms if the person stops taking the drug

Deadly overdose

Tissue and organ damage

Psychological problems or mental health issues

Spotting Actiq Addiction Signs

If you or a loved one has taken actiq, you may be worried about addiction. Like all fentanyl-based drugs, the addiction potential is high with actiq. Here are some actiq addiction symptoms:

Taking more of the drug than prescribed

Using the drug longer than prescribed

Intense cravings and obsession with opioids

Continuing to take the drug even after attempts to quit

Problems in relationships

Losing interest in things that were once important

Trouble at school or work

Mood swings

Anxiety and depression

Financial problems

Actiq drug effects can severely impact you and your family. If you or your loved one has started to show actiq addiction signs, seek help immediately.

Battling Actiq Symptoms

The long-term effects of actiq can be devastating to you and your family. If you need help to overcome an actiq addiction, you are not alone. There is help available through a professional rehabilitation center. A drug treatment center can provide comprehensive care to help you overcome this problem permanently. While it can be challenging to leave the comfort of home, sometimes it helps to get away from the pressures of family and friends. United Recovery Project in Florida offers actiq addiction recovery programs and is available to those suffering in other cities and states.