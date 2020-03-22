Actiq Side Effects and How They Could Affect You
Actiq is a powerful opioid that is prescribed to cancer patients. It is derived from fentanyl and is used to treat breakthrough pain that is felt even while on a regular opioid treatment. It is similar to morphinebut known to be 50-100 times more powerful. Because it is so strong, it is considered a dangerous drug and is strictly given to those suffering from cancer or end of life pain. There may be several side effects of actiq, such as:
- Constipation
- Stomach pain
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea and vomiting
- Seizures
- Respiratory depression
- Severe drop in blood pressure
Long-term Effects of Actiq
The longer a person uses actiq or any fentanyl-based opioid, the more dangerous the drug can become. As the person continues to use the drug, the body will become tolerant to it, and more is required to reach the desired effect. This can create a dependency on the drug and even addiction. Some long-term effects of actiq include:
- Dependence
- Withdrawal symptoms if the person stops taking the drug
- Deadly overdose
- Tissue and organ damage
- Psychological problems or mental health issues
Spotting Actiq Addiction Signs
If you or a loved one has taken actiq, you may be worried about addiction. Like all fentanyl-based drugs, the addiction potential is high with actiq. Here are some actiq addiction symptoms:
- Taking more of the drug than prescribed
- Using the drug longer than prescribed
- Intense cravings and obsession with opioids
- Continuing to take the drug even after attempts to quit
- Problems in relationships
- Losing interest in things that were once important
- Trouble at school or work
- Mood swings
- Anxiety and depression
- Financial problems
Actiq drug effects can severely impact you and your family. If you or your loved one has started to show actiq addiction signs, seek help immediately.
Battling Actiq Symptoms
The long-term effects of actiq can be devastating to you and your family. If you need help to overcome an actiq addiction, you are not alone. There is help available through a professional rehabilitation center. A drug treatment center can provide comprehensive care to help you overcome this problem permanently. While it can be challenging to leave the comfort of home, sometimes it helps to get away from the pressures of family and friends. United Recovery Project in Florida offers actiq addiction recovery programs and is available to those suffering in other cities and states.
Warning: count(): Parameter must be an array or an object that implements Countable in /home/wayofhealthylife/public_html/wnol.info/wp-content/themes/trendyblog-theme/includes/single/post-tags-categories.php on line 7
About author
You might also like
The Exponential Rise of Truck Accidents Should Worry Us All
The United States of America has more recently begun to experience a worrying upturn in the frequency of truck accidents and we should all start paying closer attention. Here’s why…
4 Things to Do Before You Request Professional Pre-Purchase Car Inspection Seattle
The prospect of buying a car is indeed an exciting affair. You probably are already looking forward to having your first drive in it while you enjoy your favorite sounds
Role of the Service Consultant within the Automotive Industry
The automotive industry has gone through tremendous changes and rise in the twentieth century and to date there’s no stopping into it. Because the moving from the first vehicle, the
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!