A Threshold pente pmr (pmr slope): How it Works, Why You Need It, and What to Use it For

When building websites often means testing layouts, designs, and layouts without the hassle of uploading new versions every time there’s a change of heart and with the rise in mobile browsing, it more often than not means testing out layouts for your mobile site as well, that’s where a threshold ramp comes in handy.

What is a Threshold Ramp?

A threshold ramp is essentially a visual way to show how your site will look at different breakpoints but what exactly is a breakpoint, and why is it important for testing? When designing a site, one of the most important aspects of it is the layout and how it will look on different devices.

For example, if you’re designing a fashion website, you’ll obviously want to check how the site will look on mobile phones and tablets, but you’ll also want to test how the site will look on a computer. How it will scale, the aspect ratio, what kind of layout it will have, and so on.

Luckily, there are tools that can help you do this and a threshold ramp is a visual tool that allows you to test how your site will look at different breakpoints in real-time.

How to Use a Threshold Ramp?

First, you’ll have to create a threshold pente pmr (pmr slope), luckily, this is a very easy process and should take a few minutes.

First, you’ll want to decide between a step-by-step or a linear ramp, a step-by-step ramp moves from the smallest to the biggest breakpoints in one go, while a linear ramp moves from the smallest to the biggest breakpoints at a regular speed. It’s really up to you and what you want to achieve with your ramp.

Next, you’ll want to choose the devices you want to test your site’s look on a threshold ramp that has three parts: the starting point, the destination, and the device. Let’s take a look at each one of these elements.

The starting point will be the smallest device you want to test your site’s look on which means that you’ll want to choose a device that’s close to the smallest device you want to test with.

The destination will be the largest device you want to test your site’s look on this means that you’ll want to choose a device that’s far from the smallest device you want to test with.

The device will be the type of device you want to test your site’s look on and there are 4 main device types you can choose from, they are desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

How to Create a Threshold Ramp

A threshold ramp is basically a series of responsive breakpoints that allow you to test the layout of your site and see how it will look at different screen sizes.

Go to the device type you want to test, for example, if you want to test how your site will look on tablets, go to smartphones.

Next, choose two devices that are close to each other and far from the smallest device you want to test with. Pick two devices that look roughly similar to each other.

Now, you’re ready to start testing. Go to the next step.

