A Guide to Understanding In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in Dubai

Making the decision to start a family is an exciting time in anyone’s life, but it is not always an easy journey. Infertility can be a challenging experience, but the good news is that there are many treatments available that can help. One of the most important things to do when seeking treatment is to choose the right fertility clinic, and Dubai boasts some of the best clinics in the world. In this article, we will discuss the best Fertility center Dubai, with a high success rate.

1. Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic- Bourn Hall is a world-renowned fertility clinic with over 40 years of experience. The UAE flagship clinic is located in Dubai and is led by Dr. David Robertson, a pioneer in the field of fertility. This clinic offers an excellent success rate of around 70 percent and takes pride in providing high quality, affordable, and accessible fertility treatments to patients.

2. Dubai London Clinic and Specialty Hospital- This clinic has a reputation for providing couples with cutting-edge fertility treatments. The clinic’s fertility services are comprehensive and include assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, ICSI, and egg freezing. Dubai London Clinic also provides sperm and egg donation, counselling, and pre-implantation genetic screening. The success rate at this clinic is around 60-65 percent, which is slightly lower than Bourn Hall’s.

3. Fakih IVF- Fakih IVF in Dubai is the largest fertility clinic in the Middle East, with a success rate of around 55 percent. The clinic is led by Dr. Michael Fakih, a pioneer in IVF, who has helped many couples in Dubai and around the world to conceive. Fakih IVF offers a range of IVF services, including egg donation, sperm donation, and genetic testing. The clinic also offers pre-pregnancy services for those who are looking to start a family.

4. Conceive Gynecology & Fertility Hospital- This clinic provides patients with a comprehensive range of fertility treatments, including IVF, ICSI, and egg donation. Conceive Gynecology & Fertility Hospital is particularly renowned for its Pre-implantation Genetic Testing, which helps improve the chances of success of fertility treatments. The clinic has a success rate of around 55 percent.

5. The Fertility Centre- This clinic is known for its personal approach to fertility treatments, with a focus on individualized care. The clinic offers a range of fertility treatments, including IVF, egg donation, and sperm donation. The Fertility Centre has a good success rate of around 50 percent.

Choosing the right fertility clinic can make all the difference when it comes to starting a family. The clinics listed above are all reputable, experienced, and offer high success rates. Ultimately, the decision about which clinic to choose will depend on individual circumstances, preferences, and budget. It is advisable to do thorough research and schedule consultations with the fertility clinics to decide which one is the best fit for you. Remember, infertility can be tough, but with the right fertility clinic and treatment, it’s possible to make your dream of having a family come true.