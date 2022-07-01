3 paired food for drinking single malt whiskey

Pairing whiskey with food was a rare occurrence. Whiskey has always been known as a drink to be enjoyed alone. However, the addition of alcohol to certain snacks and meals has begun to become more popular. When pairing snacks with whiskey, keep in mind that the flavors should complement each other and not outdo each other. It doesn’t matter if you have top-shelf whiskey or a budget option. There are a few things to consider when associating your whiskey with a variety of foods. To know more details about this then read more [อ่านต่อ, which is the term in Thai].



Dried nuts and fruits



Sweet whiskey combines well with bitter nuts, while hard whiskey goes perfectly with sweet nuts. You can be creative with the fruit and mix and match to create an interesting combination of flavors. Almonds like cashews, pesto, and pecans are really good.



Fruit



Citrus Fruit Citrus fruit will pair best with whiskey. Add citrus fruits to your shopping list such as lemon, lime, mandarin, orange, and grapefruit. Since citrus fruits have a tastier taste, you will find that they mask the taste of whiskey too much, depending on the type you are drinking.



Dips



Recently, with the growing popularity of international dips like salsa and hummus, whiskey drinkers have noticed. Surprisingly, they both go very well together with the right whiskey. As a tip, choose a salsa with a less spicy profile. Anything with a high level of spice will numb your taste buds and you will not be able to appreciate the taste of bourbon. On the other hand, try combining your hummus dip with Canadian whiskey.



Although it’s not just the tip of the iceberg, the pairing of food and whiskey that’s something to be afraid of. With some clever inspiration and knowledge of spirit and food, amazing things can happen in the kitchen.

