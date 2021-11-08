WHY ARE DANNER BOOTS SO EXPENSIVE?﻿





HOW TO CARE FOR YOUR DANNER BOOTS:

Danner boots will last though the price is high. You can quickly mind the leather & retain them waterproof. They give your shoes a good brush; they apply dubbin wax with a cloth to protect and soften the leather & brush again, then finally spray them with Nikwax Waterproofer. This odor eliminator spray is quite helpful.

WHERE IS DINNERS BOOT COMPANY?

Portland, Oregon

Where are Danner boots made? Whereas not all Danner work boots are built in the USA, a good portion of their manufacture is established in Portland, Oregon, where they pursue manufacturing their popular USA-made models.

DANNER SERVICE:

Danner has a service they call boot recrafting which is for when you’ve worn your boots into the ground, You send your shoes to Danner, and the dedicated team will bring them back to life. They send them back to you within five working days. We think this is a moderately excellent idea.

And the high price tag comes from the fact that Danner designs and makes their boots in the US. The shoes were identical. The women’s and men’s versions are the same.

BEST MEN’S DANNER BOOTS:

Quarry 8″ USA Black Work Boot.

Mountain 600 4.5″ Hiking Boot.

Radical 452 GTX Outdoor Boot.

Pronghorn 8″ Uninsulated Hunting Boot.

Acadia 8″ Boot.

FEATURES:

1)Gore-Tex® Water hiking shoes bootie liners.

2)They are sculpted to hold your feet in place and prevent slippage for more stability.

3)The advanced Advanced chassis is surrounded by foam cushioning for comfort and connects directly to the soles to stabilize your heels.

4)Soft material linings wick moisture off from feet.

5) A mid-cut profile adds ankle support and protection, providing all-day comfort.

6) Injection-molded EVA midsoles provide superb cushioning underfoot.

7) Ortholite sock liners combine a special Ortholite foam & curved EVA heel cups to amplify heel support.

8) Mudguards and integrated rubber toe caps give durable protection from roots & rocks.

9) A particular outsole pattern with a combination of 2 types of rubber helps you grab terrain more aggressively.

10) Precisely placed lines on the outsoles expand the shoe’s flexibility, helping reduce foot fatigue.