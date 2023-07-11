She Who Serves – An Ode to the Indian Maid

Having a helping hand in your home is a common affair in India. It is not considered a luxury but a bare necessity. An Indian Maid(印傭) plays a vital role in running a home smoothly, whether it is cooking food, cleaning the home or taking care of the children. In this blog, we will talk about the Indian maid, how they work, their cultural nuances and the benefits of employing one.

The Indian maid is known for her traditional appearance, wrapped in a saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun. She is usually married with children and belongs to a lower income group. An Indian maid is trained from a young age in cooking, cleaning, and taking care of children. Most of them obtain this knowledge by working in other households before becoming a full-time maid.

The work of an Indian maid starts early in the morning. First, she makes a list of the daily chores that need to be completed, such as cleaning the kitchen, washing dishes, cooking, dusting, washing clothes and taking care of the children. She then divides the chores into time slots and dedicates her entire day to completing them.

Cultural nuances also play a big role in the work of an Indian maid. For example, they must ensure the kitchen is clean before and after cooking as it is considered a sacred space. They also avoid using utensils made of metal as they believe it affects the taste of the food. Similarly, they are trained to dress conservatively, and wearing footwear inside the home is not allowed.

One of the major benefits of employing an Indian maid is the reliability and trust they bring to the home. Once hired, an Indian maid becomes an integral part of the household, sometimes even living with the family. They create a bond with the family, which is based on mutual respect and trust. It’s also worth noting that the cost of hiring an Indian maid is relatively lower, as compared to other countries.

Another advantage of having an Indian maid is the availability of skilled work. The Indian maid is fully trained to carry out all daily household chores, from cooking and cleaning to childcare. Not only do they get these chores done quickly, but the end result is often of a high standard. Moreover, they are open to suggestions and feedback, which is a critical component of any long-term working relationship.

Finally, an Indian maid is known for her flexibility and adaptability. They can easily adjust to the demands of the family and their changing schedules. They are often accommodating to the food preferences of the family and understand the intricacies of making different cuisines. They can also take care of children of all ages, and adapt to their needs easily.

In a Nutshell, an Indian maid is more than just a helper. She is someone who becomes an extended member of the family. The cultural nuances, professionalism, and adaptability of an Indian maid are her biggest strengths. As we have seen from the points discussed above, an Indian maid is not just affordable and trustworthy, but also skilled and flexible. The hiring of an Indian maid comes with a promise of serving your family with elegance and sincerity.