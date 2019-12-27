Security, privacy – aren’t these the same thing?

In schools we are taught how to behave, how to do basic math, read, and generally be nice and polite. What should be taught in schools nowadays is what privacy is, what security is, and most importantly – how to protect your own personal sphere in the virtual world.

It seems that the reality we live in is that children at the age of 5 already have their own cell phones and social media accounts. This being said, it’s pretty safe to conclude that even children have the means to build up their own online private spheres. On the opposite end of the spectrum, that also means that even kids can be targeted by online criminals and companies who aim to mine as much personal data from pretty much anyone they can reach.

These are just some of the reasons why today we are going to talk about security and privacy, so without any further ado, let’s get straight to it.

Defining security & privacy

Simply put, privacy means to be ‘free of anyone and anything’ that you don’t want to be in your own personal space. Your ‘private sphere’ is an abstract two-dimensional zone where you exist with your wishes, ambitions, hopes, goals, and thoughts in general. However, the term ‘privacy’ is a bit broader and ‘absorbs’ the definition of your private ‘sphere’, adding another dimension to it – it expands it with your personal belongings and information.

Security is tightly linked to both of these terms. Personal security refers to one’s ability to defend their own personal sphere, to be able to fend off cyber attackers and online criminals. This is the reason why more and more people are switching over to Virtual-Private networks and skipping away from basic cable and internet.

Improving your online privacy and protection

A virtual-private network, commonly referred to as ‘VPN’ is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to improve your online privacy and protection. There are hundreds of benefits you will be able to reap and not a single drawback that you should be aware of.

In fact, it’s pretty safe to say that VPNs are absolutely and totally superior to conventional internet connections and networks in terms of speed and reliability. This being said, where do you start?

Simply put, you can start with VPN フリー. A VPN 無料 will allow you to get a glimpse of what using a virtual-private connection looks like. Of course, you shouldn’t compare the ‘free vpn’ experience with the one you would normally get if you paid for it, but it will be a good place to start.

On another hand, if you’re up for it, you can also try applying for ‘VPN trial versions’. Most reputable VPN providers offer a one-off opportunity to get to understand their services a bit better by offering a 1-month trial of their VPN service. During this time you will be able to savour the complete benefits of having VPN connection.