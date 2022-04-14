Protecting Your Brand: How To File ​​international trademarks﻿





In this day and age, where global trade has become an almost daily part of life, protecting your brand has become even more important than before.

Companies nowadays operate across the world, and it is only natural that they want to do business with other companies based in other countries, however, that doesn’t mean that you should just give up on protecting your brand. If you don’t take the right steps now, your brand could be lost forever.

Why Should You Protect Your Brand?

Your company’s branding is one of the most valuable assets that you have, and it’s not just for your customers; it’s also for your employees. When your employees know what to do and who they are working for, they will be more efficient at their jobs, which will help them work better as a team.

Protecting your brand helps secure a future for the company so that it can continue to grow in whichever direction you decide to go.

Tips For Protecting Your Brand

In order to protect your brand, you need to make sure that it is trademarked in each country where you do business the best way to do this is by filing an international trademark.

It is important that when you file international trademarks, it covers every country where you plan to operate otherwise, your brand could be lost forever.

There are many common mistakes that companies make when they try to protect their brand one of the biggest ones is not filing a trademark in the United States first before international trademarks.

In order for a trademark to be valid, it must be registered with the US Trademark Office first and then filed for international registration, later on, the reason for this is that if someone else has already filed for a similar trademark internationally, then your application will most likely be refused or rejected.

By filing a US Trademark first and then an International Trademark, later on, you’ll know whether or not your mark is available before you invest more money into something that may not work out in the end.

How To Apply For A Trademark

Now that you know why protecting your brand is so important and how to go about doing so, it’s time to talk about the most common mistakes companies make when they are filing for a trademark.

One of the most common mistakes is not being able to provide enough information usually, this happens because the applicant doesn’t put enough thought into what they should include.

They think that providing the exact name of their company and product will be enough but they are forgetting that they also need to provide information about what made them come up with their name and what could potentially confuse consumers about the company.

Another mistake people make when applying for a trademark is not registering it in all countries where they plan on doing business. This can lead to one country seeing someone else have a trademark for something similar and deciding they want it too.

So, it’s important that when you’re looking into trademarks, you consult a lawyer who will be able to help you register in all countries where you want to do business.