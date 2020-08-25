Hard Facts About Soft Teeth

People with soft teeth originally have normal enamel and teeth structure. Only a few people have a condition known as amelogenesis imperfecta, which is indicated by improperly formed, or thin, tooth enamel. This condition increases the vulnerability against various teeth problems. However, improper life habits and other underlying health problems are two of the most common causes of cavities and decay.

Let’s take a look at some of the most common underlying health problems which could lead to tooth decay:

Acid Reflux Or Heartburn- when people have acid reflux, a small amount of stomach acid may flow into their mouth. This increases the oral acidity level and causes a weakening of the teeth. The surface of the teeth is gradually eroded by the slightly acidic saliva.

Hormonal Imbalance- menopause causes a decline in oestrogen levels and, in turn, it may cause the loss of bone density. If the loss of bone density happens in the jaw, it may result in receding gums. This will expose more of tooth surface and women will have a much higher risk of tooth decay.

Fever- high feversin young children may disrupt the calcification process of the tooth enamel. This is indicated with irregular and discoloured enamel on children. Rough patches and irregularity on the enamel may increase susceptibility to tooth decay.

Malnutrition- an improper diet may cause malnutrition due to a deficiency of calcium and vitamin D. It’s important to choose food with high calcium levels and vitamin D. You should also get adequate sunlight exposure to trigger the production of vitamin D inside your body.

Brush Your Teeth To Remove Bacteria

Regardless of your condition, it’s important to regularly brush your teeth to remove bacteria and any trace of food. It is also a good idea to cut out sugar consumption, because bacteria can easily digest it. The by-product of sugar digestion is acid and it could break down tooth enamel. It is a good idea to chew sugarless gum after brushing your teeth to aid in clearing up bacteria, sugar, plaque, and others. Foods that contains high level of calcium are dairy products, green leafy vegetables, soya beans, tofu, calcium-fortified soya milk, roasted nuts, whole grain bread and small fish with soft bones, like anchovies.

