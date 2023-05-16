Family Medicine: The Ultimate Healthcare Choice By Dr Lane Sebring

Maintaining health and well-being across the lifespan is the primary goal of family medicine, a branch of medicine that focuses on treating patients of all ages and stages, from infancy and childhood through old age and exceptional situations like pregnancy and childbirth. Acute and chronic work-related diseases and injuries are within the scope of family medicine’s diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative purview.

Family Medicine Emphasizes Wellness And Health

Focusing on the unique challenges posed by several stages of life, including but not limited to childhood, adolescence, adulthood, old age, and parenthood. Family medicine is a branch of medicine concerned with preventative care across the lifespan, from infancy to old age, with an emphasis on the unique health issues that arise at each stage of life, including but not limited to pregnancy and childbirth. According to Dr Lane Sebring, a primary goal of family medicine is to promote health and prevent illness across the lifespan by addressing the most prevalent medical issues people face.

Physical exams, diagnoses, medications, tests, surgical arrangements, referrals, management of long-term conditions like diabetes or heart disease, and even counseling on lifestyle changes like dieting or smoking cessation programs are all within the purview of a family doctor’s expertise.

Family Medicine Prevents, Diagnoses, Treats, And Cures Work-Related Diseases

It covers preconception care, prenatal care, delivery, and postpartum care for mothers and their children, as well as all other members of the family unit, including newborns, children, adolescents, adults of all ages, and the elderly who may have multiple chronic conditions. Immunizations, screenings such as Pap smears and mammograms, counseling on diet, exercise, quitting smoking, treatments, and referrals to specialists within or outside of our healthcare system, are all part of the practice, as stated by Dr Lane Sebring.

Community-Based Family Medicine Treats All Ages

When treating patients, family doctors frequently work with specialists or other medical professionals who have specialized training or expertise. While family doctors are available 24/7 for emergencies, they also provide preventative care for chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes through annual exams and screenings.

It’s An Internal Medicine Specialty

All ages, from infancy to old age, are within the scope of practice for family doctors. In addition, they provide primary care for people with multiple chronic illnesses or other complex medical requirements. Prenatal care is commonly provided by family doctors, and may even extend to the management of childbirth in some cases.

Family Doctors See Patients In Offices, Hospitals, And Clinics

Family doctors treat patients in a variety of settings, from their offices to inpatient facilities. They visit patients in their homes, at their schools, and in other community locations to deliver care. Family doctors have the expertise to manage both sudden medical crises and long-term diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.