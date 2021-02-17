Essential japan tours info Before Planning the Travel Itinerary
Are you planning to visit the captivating country of Japan? Then gear up to have the wonderful experience of robots serving dinner and traveling through the most picturesque parts of the world. But you also have to remember that to feel the original beauty of the place, and you need to prepare for the trip and gather some information that will help in planning the tour in a better way. To begin with, you need to get a temporary visitor’s visa before arrival if your purpose of the visit is pure touristic. The validity of this visa is for 90 days, and it will be there in your passport. But if you are a citizen of particular 68 countries, including the USA, Spain, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, and more, you don’t need any visa.
Plan the stay
You can stay at the hotels, inns, hostels, and even in the Ryokan, which is the traditional Japanese inn. According to all the authentic sources of japan tours info, it is better to make the bookings of the travels in advance to avoid the rush. As Japan is more of a cash-only country, there are many smaller versions of accommodation that won’t accept payments through credit cards. So you must also carry ample cash for making the payments. There is no special planning necessary even if you are traveling with children as the place is safe and easy for exploration.
Right timing
If you want to witness the world-famous Sapporo festival, then you have to plan the trip in winter. You can enjoy skiing in the snow and have a great time viewing the majestic ice sculptures portraying the epitome of architecture. Again, to watch the cherry blossom bloom, you have to pick the spring season. As there are four distinct seasons in Japan, the tour plan timing depends on how you want to experience the country and its people.
