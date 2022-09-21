9 Benefits for New Smokers of Weed Pipes

It’s no secret that smoking weed has become increasingly popular in recent years. More and more people are turning to cannabis for its potential medicinal benefits. But if you’re new to smoking weed, using a weed pipe may seem a little daunting. Here are nine benefits of smoking weed from a pipe that may convince you to try it.

Nine Benefits of Smoking Weed from a Pipe

Smoke More Potent Buds:

One of the main benefits of smoking weed from a pipe is that it allows you to smoke more potent buds. This is because pipes don’t require as much weed as other methods, like joints or blunts. So, if you’re looking to make your bud last longer, smoking from a pipe is the way to go.

Pipes are Easy to Use:

Pipes are also straightforward to use, which is another reason they’re great for new smokers. All you need to do is pack the bowl with ground-up weed, light it, and inhale. It is that simple!

Pipes Don’t Require Rolling Papers:

Joints and blunts require rolling papers, which can be difficult if you’re not used to it. On the other hand, Pipes don’t require any rolling papers. This makes them much easier to use, especially for new smokers.

Pipes Are Easy to Clean:

Another benefit of pipes is that they’re straightforward to clean. Simply unscrew the bowl, empty it, and give it a good rinse with some hot water. If your pipe gets dirty, you can also soak it in rubbing alcohol overnight to get it clean.

You Can Smoke Anywhere With a Pipe:

Pipes are also very portable, which means you can smoke anywhere with one. Joints and blunts are much more difficult to conceal, but pipes can easily be slipped into your pocket or purse when you’re on the go.

You Can Get A Buzz Faster With a Pipe:

Thanks to their small size, pipes also allow you to get buzzed faster than other methods like joints or bongs. So, if you’re looking for a quick way to get high, smoking from a pipe is your best bet.

Pipes Don’t Require Water:

Bongs and bubblers require water, but pipes don’t. This makes them much easier to use, especially if you’re on the go.

You Can Make Your Pipe:

If buying a store-bought pipe isn’t your thing, another option is to make your pipe out of household items. While this may take some creativity, it’s possible to do if you’re up for the challenge. For example, check out this tutorial on how to make your pipe out of an apple.

Smoking From A Pipe Is Just Plain Fun!

Smoking weed from a pipe is just plain fun! There’s something about taking hits from a pipe that just feels good. So, if you’re looking for a way to enjoy your weed-smoking experience even more, give pipes a try!

Conclusion:

There you have it! These are just a few of the many benefits of smoking a pipe. If you’re new to smoking, we highly recommend giving it a try. You might just be surprised at how much you enjoy it!

